Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce did not participate in practice on Friday, one day after experiencing tightness in his back and hips.
The NFL Network reported the move to keep Kelce from being active at practice is a precaution and not a sign of serious injury.
Kelce, 31, has recorded five straight seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards. He set career-high totals in catches (105) and touchdowns (11) in 2020 while his receiving yards (1,416) served as an NFL record for tight ends.
Kelce has 612 catches for 7,881 yards and 48 touchdowns in 110 career games with the Chiefs.
