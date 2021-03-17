Offensive guard Joe Thuney and retired lineman Kyle Long signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday.
Thuney's deal is reportedly worth $80 million over five years.
Thuney was considered the top offensive guard on the market and played under the franchise tag with the New England Patriots last season.
Long played guard and tackle with the Chicago Bears but retired after the 2019 season. His career has been dented by injuries, including hip and knee injuries. Long can earn $5 million on a one-year deal, per reports.
The 28-year-old Thuney started 80 consecutive games for the Patriots over the past five seasons. He also started 10 playoff games, including three straight Super Bowls.
The Chiefs released their starting offensive tackles from 2020, Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, but have been focused on rebuilding an offensive line that let down quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.