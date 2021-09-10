Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu did not practice on Friday and his availability for Kansas City's matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday is up in the air.
Friday was the ninth day since Mathieu tested positive for COVID-19. He is participating in team and position meetings via Zoom.
Mathieu, 29, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept. 1. He's reportedly vaccinated, meaning to rejoin the team he would need two negative tests more than 24 hours apart and to be asymptomatic.
It's unclear which of those prevented him from practicing this week.
The Chiefs are preparing to play without Mathieu on Sunday but holding out hope that he will be cleared.
"It's up in the air and it's a little bit challenging to game plan for," Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said Thursday. "We've got Plan A and Plan B."
Barring a roster move, Plan B would come from some combination of Daniel Sorensen, Juan Thornhill and Armani Watts at safety.
--Field Level Media
