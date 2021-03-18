The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed right tackle Mike Remmers to a contract Thursday, agent Brett Tessler confirmed on social media.
NFL Network said the one-year deal includes $3.5 million guaranteed with a maximum value of $7 million.
Remmers, who turns 32 next month, played in 13 games (10 starts) in the regular season and started all three playoff games for the AFC champions last season.
He has appeared in 92 games (88 starts) since 2013 with the then-San Diego Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Chiefs.
