Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints because of a leg injury.
Edwards-Helaire could not put weight on his left leg as the team's medical staff helped him exit the field. He had 14 carries for 79 yards and one reception for 4 yards when he left the game.
The injury happened at the end of a carry for Edwards-Helaire, who jerked his body in pain after a Saints defender inadvertently rolled up on his leg.
The rookie out of LSU has tallied 803 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 13 games with the Chiefs. He also has caught 36 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown.
Kansas City selected Edwards-Helaire in the first round with the No. 32 overall pick.
--Field Level Media
