The Kansas City Chiefs placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve Wednesday with a high ankle sprain.
The 23-year-old veteran will miss at least the next four games, with his earliest return coming against the visiting Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve.
Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 302 yards and three touchdowns and has 17 catches for 151 yards and three TDs in 10 games (six starts) this season.
While Edwards-Helaire will miss Sunday's game between the Chiefs (8-2) and visiting Los Angeles Rams (3-7), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster could make his return.
Smith-Schuster, 26, missed Sunday night's 30-27 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers with a concussion. Head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Smith-Schuster will return to practice this week.
Smith-Schuster has 46 receptions for 615 yards and two scores in nine games (all starts) in his first season with the Chiefs.
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and guard Joe Thuney (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, while tackle Lucas Niang was activated from the physically unable to perform list.
--Field Level Media
