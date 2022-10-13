Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker passed another test Thursday, clearing the path for his return to the lineup from a Week 1 ankle injury.
Butker used a short approach and kicked without discomfort on Wednesday, graduating to a typical three-step-and-drive launch routine in Thursday's practice.
Special teams coordinator Dave Toub said Butker is ready to go for Week 6, a Sunday showdown at Arrowhead against the Buffalo Bills.
"As long as we don't have any setbacks," Toub added. "He's day-to-day. He looked good at practice."
The last time Butker kicked against the Bills, the divisional playoffs in January, he had 12 points and made 3 of 4 field goal tries. Kansas City won the game 42-36. He had eight points (2 of 2 field goals, including a 54-yarder) in the Week 5 home loss to Buffalo (38-20) last season.
Butker was sidelined with an ankle sprain in the opener and replaced mid-game on kickoffs by safety Justin Reid, who also punched through an extra point.
Kansas City went with Matt Ammendola, but a missed field goal and extra point led the Chiefs to turn to Matthew Wright. Wright has made 3 of 4 field goals and all eight extra points in two games.
Butker made a 54-yard field goal using a "one step" approach after he was injured Week 1 at Arizona. He has an all-time field goal percentage of 90.2 percent and has only five misses since the start of the 2020 season (33 regular-season games). During that stretch he is 12 for 14 from 50-plus yards.
