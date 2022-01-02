Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown sustained a calf injury while warming up for Sunday's game in Cincinnati.

The team announced that Brown was questionable to play against the Bengals (9-6).

Brown, 25, had started the first 15 games in his first season with the Chiefs (11-4).

The two-time Pro Bowl selection has played in all 63 regular season games (57 starts) since being drafted in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018.

--Field Level Media

