Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Kansas City Chiefs starting linebacker Willie Gay faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage after his arrest Wednesday night in Overland Park, Kan.
According to Johnson County authorities, Gay was charged with one count of criminal damage of less than $1,000 for damage to property including a vacuum cleaner, a door frame and a wall.
A representative for Gay told NFL Network that "no one was touched" during an argument that led to the veteran player's arrest.
Gay, 23, has a court appearance scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
The Chiefs said they were aware of the situation but did comment on Gay's status for Sunday's AFC divisional playoff game against the visiting Buffalo Bills.
Gay, a second-round pick in 2020, started 11 of his 12 games in 2021 and registered 48 tackles, a half-sack and two interceptions.
Back in October, Gay missed a practice for personal reasons and posted on social media that he was struggling with his mental health.
"I love you all just know my mental health is F'd up," he wrote on Twitter on Oct. 8.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.