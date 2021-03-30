The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with free agent center Austin Blythe on a one-year deal, NFL Network and The Athletic reported Tuesday.
Blythe, 28, spent the past four seasons in Los Angeles, starting 48 games for the Rams and missing just one game the past three seasons. Blythe graded out as the eighth-best center in run-blocking this past season, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Chiefs ostensibly are moving on from Austin Reiter, their starting center the past two seasons.
Blythe was a seventh-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2016 draft. He was claimed off waivers by the Rams in May 2017.
