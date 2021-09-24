Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is listed as doubtful for Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a hamstring injury.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection missed the season opener with a hamstring injury. He played in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens but then injured his other hamstring in practice on Thursday.

Clark sat out Friday's practice.

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones (wrist) is listed as questionable, as is cornerback Charvarius Ward (quadriceps).

The Chargers will be without cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder) for the second consecutive game.

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end/linebacker Joey Bosa (foot, ankle) is questionable after not practicing all week. Defensive lineman Justin Jones (calf) is doubtful.

--Field Level Media

