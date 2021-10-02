Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out defensive end Frank Clark and cornerback Charvarius Ward for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
Clark (hamstring) and Ward (quad) will both miss their second consecutive contest when the Chiefs (1-2) visit the Eagles (1-2).
Clark, who also sat out the season opener, played 53 snaps and recorded two tackles (one for a loss) in the Week 2 loss at Baltimore.
A Pro Bowl selection in each of the last two seasons, the 28-year-old Clark has 49 sacks and 11 forced fumbles in 92 games (60 starts) with the Seattle Seahawks (2015-18) and Chiefs.
Ward, 25, started the season's first two games and collected eight tackles. He has 163 tackles and two interceptions in 45 games (33 starts) since 2018, all with Kansas City.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.