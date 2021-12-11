Sorry, an error occurred.
The Kansas City Chiefs added cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the injury report for personal reasons on Saturday and he is questionable for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
According to a report from KTBS TV in Louisiana, Sneed's 32-year-old brother was stabbed to death Friday night in Minden, La.
Police there have arrested and charged Angela Washington, 47, with one count of second-degree homicide in the death of Tqarontarion Dcortez "TQ" Harrison.
Police Chief Steve Cropper told KTBS that Harrison died from a single stab wound to his back that punctured his lung. A large kitchen knife was recovered from the scene.
Sneed, 24, attended Minden High School before playing collegiately at Louisiana Tech. The Chiefs drafted him in the fourth round in 2020.
Sneed has started all 12 games this season for the Chiefs (8-4), registering 62 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
--Field Level Media
