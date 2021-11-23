The NFL has flexed the Dec. 5 Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos game to "Sunday Night Football," replacing the Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers.

Seahawks-49ers moves to 4:25 p.m. ET.

At 7-4, the Chiefs lead the AFC West. Denver (5-5) shares last place in the division with the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5).

The Chiefs have won four straight games, including last week's 19-9 victory over the Cowboys in Dallas.

The Broncos' last game was a 30-13 loss to Philadelphia in Week 10 at Denver.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.