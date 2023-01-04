The Kansas City Chiefs activated receiver Mecole Hardman from injured reserve on Wednesday to beat a deadline.
Hardman, who has a pelvis injury, began practicing last month and the 21-day window to activate him was set to expire Wednesday.
Hardman would have had to miss the rest of the season if Kansas City chose not to activate him in time.
He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
"Mecole went out and did some good work today," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after practice. "We're going to see how he feels tomorrow. He's day-by-day. He's trying his heart out to get back in here."
Hardman was injured in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. He has 25 receptions for 297 yards and four touchdowns and also has two rushing scores in eight games (five starts).
In four seasons with Kansas City, Hardman has 151 catches for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdown catches.
Also, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed practice with a back injury. Reid said the team may need to bring in another kicker in case Butker can't go in Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
"Yeah, there's a chance we do," Reid said. "He's doing OK, but just from a security standpoint, there's a chance we might do that. That's nothing with Harrison, we have full trust in Harrison."
--Field Level Media
