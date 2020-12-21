Iowa State's game against Chicago State scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Cougars program.

The Cyclones (2-4) are next scheduled to play No. 2 Baylor in Big 12 action on Jan. 2.

"Obviously this is disappointing for our student-athletes to have another game canceled, but we understand the situation Chicago State is in," Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm said. "We look forward to returning to Hilton Coliseum to face Baylor on Jan. 2."

Chicago State (0-9) said it had "an insufficient number of available student-athletes to participate in the competition" in a statement posted to its website.

--Field Level Media

