Iowa State's game against Chicago State scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Cougars program.
The Cyclones (2-4) are next scheduled to play No. 2 Baylor in Big 12 action on Jan. 2.
"Obviously this is disappointing for our student-athletes to have another game canceled, but we understand the situation Chicago State is in," Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm said. "We look forward to returning to Hilton Coliseum to face Baylor on Jan. 2."
Chicago State (0-9) said it had "an insufficient number of available student-athletes to participate in the competition" in a statement posted to its website.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.