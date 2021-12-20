Freshman Chet Holmgren scored a career-high 20 points and also contributed nine rebounds and three blocked shots to help No. 4 Gonzaga trounce Northern Arizona 95-49 on Monday night in nonconference play at Spokane, Wash.
Anton Watson scored 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting as Gonzaga (10-2) won its third straight game. Drew Timme added 14 points for the Bulldogs.
Jalen Cone scored 19 points for Northern Arizona (4-8), which has lost three consecutive games and six of its past seven.
Gonzaga shot 55 percent from the field, including 10 of 22 (45.5 percent) from 3-point range. The Bulldogs sank a season-high 13 treys on Saturday in a 69-55 win over Texas Tech.
Northern Arizona shot 32.3 percent from the field and made 5 of 22 (22.7 percent) from behind the arc. The Lumberjacks held a 40-34 rebounding edge but committed 20 turnovers to the Bulldogs' five.
Gonzaga led by 18 at halftime, then opened the second half with an 11-2 burst to blow the game wide open.
Rasir Bolton scored five points during the run, and the Bulldogs led 59-32 with 16:24 remaining in the game.
Cone drained a jumper four-plus minutes later as Northern Arizona trimmed its deficit to 65-44. However, Gonzaga scored the next 12, with Julian Strawther's fastbreak layup increasing the lead to 33 with 9:08 left.
Holmgren finished his night by making two free throws with 7:32 left to make it 81-46.
Nolan Hickman's jumper with five minutes remaining pushed the lead to 40 for the first time, and Gonzaga forced the Lumberjacks to miss their final 10 field-goal attempts.
Holmgren knocked down three 3-pointers while scoring 14 first-half points, and the Bulldogs led 48-30 at the break.
Gonzaga jumped out to a quick 10-2 lead, but the Lumberjacks answered with a nice charge and moved within 16-15 on Cone's four-point play with 14:03 left in the half.
The Bulldogs later rattled off 10 straight points with Timme capping the spurt with a short hook shot to make it 43-25 with 4:05 left.
Watson's dunk gave Gonzaga a half-best 21-point advantage before Cone capped a 17-point half by sinking a 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.