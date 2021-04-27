Chase Hooper will fight Steven Peterson on June 12 at UFC 263.
Both featherweight fighters confirmed the booking Monday on social media.
The 21-year-old Hooper (10-1-1) is coming off a submission win against Peter Barrett at UFC 256 on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas.
The 30-year-old Peterson (18-9) hasn't fought since knocking out Martin Bravo at Fight Night 159 on Sept. 21, 2019, in Mexico City.
The lineup for UFC 263, which does not yet have a location scheduled, features a middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori, and a flyweight title bout between champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.
--Field Level Media
