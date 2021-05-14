Capacity seating with no mask requirements is the expectation for racing events at Charlotte Motor Speedway this month.
"In accordance with (North Carolina) Gov. Roy Cooper's latest executive order, grandstand seating limitations have been lifted, opening the door for more race fans to enjoy an action-packed month of May, including this weekend's NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals and the Memorial Day Weekend Coca-Cola 600. With anticipated call volume, fans interested in purchasing tickets are encouraged to do so online," the raceway announced Friday afternoon.
The Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race is scheduled for May 30.
The 1.5-mile track has fixed seats for 79,000 but a listed capacity of 100,000.
Pod seating had been required by North Carolina health officials prior to this week.
Face masks are encouraged, but not required, for fans who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.