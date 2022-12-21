Charlotte FC selected Clemson defender Hamady Diop with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft in St. Louis, Mo., on Wednesday after acquiring the selection from St. Louis City FC.
St. Louis, an expansion team, received the No. 20 pick in the trade.
Diop was a second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick and started 13 games for the Tigers.
St. Louis is the 29th in MLS and will debut Feb. 25 at Austin FC with its home opener March 4 vs. Charlotte FC.
The SuperDraft consists of three rounds. More than 360 players are eligible to be drafted.
Following a trade with D.C. United on Wednesday, Orlando City obtained the second pick after dealing Brazilian defender Ruan. Orlando also has the sixth and 17th picks in the first round.
Reigning MLS Cup champion Los Angeles FC does not have a selection in the opening round. LAFC traded the 29th pick to the Vancouver Whitecaps on Oct. 15 for an international slot.
MLS Cup runner-up Philadelphia is scheduled to draft 28th.
--Field Level Media
