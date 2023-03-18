Enzo Copetti and Kerwin Vargas scored in the first half and Charlotte FC won for the first time this season with Saturday night's 2-1 victory at Orlando City.
George Marks made six saves in the victory. He drew a yellow card in the 69th minute but regained his composure.
For the second year in a row, Charlotte FC (1-3-0, 3 points) won in their fourth game of the season after losing their first three.
Martin Ojeda scored for Orlando City (1-1-2, 5 points) in the 57th minute.
Copetti posted his goal in the 26th minute, collecting a through ball from Jaylin Lindsey. It marked the first time this season that Charlotte FC led in a game.
The transition goal seemed to catch Orlando City off guard and largely out of position, pretty much resulting in a breakaway opportunity.
It also meant that Orlando City wouldn't be picking up a third consecutive home shutout, which would have been a franchise record. Pedro Gallese finished with two saves.
Then about nine minutes later, the team had a 2-0 advantage. Vargas scored by placing the ball on the left side of the net off an assist from Harrison Afful.
Ojeda's goal gave a boost to Orlando City. It was assisted by rookie Duncan McGuire, who was a threat throughout the game at the offensive end.
Orlando City was playing their second game in four nights and it showed. The team had a draw with Tigres UANL in Wednesday's Champions League elimination match.
--Field Level Media
