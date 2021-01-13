Charlotte forward Gordon Hayward sustained a strained left hip in the third quarter of the Hornets' Wednesday game against the visiting Dallas Mavericks.

The Hornets quickly ruled out Hayward for the rest of the game, a 104-93 Dallas victory.

Hayward, who had 16 points on Wednesday, entered the contest averaging a team-best 22.5 points to go along with 5.2 rebounds. He is playing in his first season with the Hornets since signing a four-year, $120 million deal in the offseason.

--Field Level Media

