Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts with relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) after the Braves defeated the New York Mets at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) pitches against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) pitches against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) reacts after a called strike while batting against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) reacts with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after the Braves defeated the New York Mets at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) reacts with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after the Braves defeated the New York Mets at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) throws out New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) (not pictured) for the final out during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) talks to umpire Mike Estabrook (83) while changing pitchers against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) pitches against the New York Mets during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) reacts after issuing a walk against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) swings and misses a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) catches a fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) (not pictured) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is tagged out by New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) while trying to steal during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) watches a foul ball while batting against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) turns a double play in front of New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) reacts with third base coach Ron Washington (37) after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) reacts with manager Brian Snitker (43) after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) hits a home run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) reacts after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts with relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) after the Braves defeated the New York Mets at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Veteran Charlie Morton struck out 12 in 6 2/3 scoreless innings and Matt Olson drove in three runs as the Atlanta Braves beat the visiting New York Mets 5-0 on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to eight games.
By claiming the first two games of a four-game series, the Braves drew within 3 1/2 games of the National League East-leading Mets. Atlanta has not lost since dropping four of five in New York from Aug. 4-7.
Morton (6-5) allowed three hits and one walk. It was his sixth scoreless stint of the season, and the strikeout total matched his season high.
Olson, who went 2-for-4 with two-run homer, has hit safely in eight consecutive games.
Morton was lifted with a 2-0 lead in the seventh after Francisco Lindor hit a one-out single and Daniel Vogelbach drew a two-out walk. Dylan Lee entered and struck out Jeff McNeil to end the threat.
A.J. Minter and Raisel Iglesias each pitched a hitless inning to complete Atlanta's three-hit shutout.
The Mets lost their starting pitcher to injury after two innings for the second straight game. Taijuan Walker left due to back spasms after throwing only 32 pitches. He did not surrender a run and allowed one hit and two walks. New York lost Monday starter Carlos Carrasco to a left oblique strain after two innings.
Robbie Grossman put the Braves on the board with a solo homer in the third inning against R.J. Alvarez (0-1), who was making his Mets debut. It was Grossman's third homer of the season and first since being acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline.
Grossman was in the lineup as a replacement for left fielder Eddie Rosario, who will miss a few games because of left hamstring tightness.
The Braves added two more runs in the fourth inning on Olson's 25th homer, a 443-foot two-run shot that soared over the Chop House restaurant atop the right field stands.
Alvarez gave up three runs on four hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out two.
Atlanta got two insurance runs in the seventh. Ronald Acuna Jr. drew a one-out walk and scored when Dansby Swanson doubled and left fielder Tyler Naquin dropping the ball. Swanson scored on Olson's liner to left.
