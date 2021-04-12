Charleston Southern standout Phlandrous Fleming Jr. announced Monday that he is transferring to Florida.
"Next Stop....Gainesville, Florida," Fleming said on Twitter.
Fleming, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 20.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists while earning first-team All-Big South honors this season.
He also was named Big South Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. He had 33 steals and 17 blocked shots this season.
Overall, Fleming averaged 15 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 101 games (86 starts) for the Buccaneers.
Florida is undergoing a massive roster shakeup that gives Fleming an opportunity to be a starter next season.
--Field Level Media
