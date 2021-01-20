Charleston's next four games have been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test in the program, the Colonial Athletic Association announced Wednesday.
Affected are games set for Saturday and Sunday at William & Mary and next weekend at James Madison.
The conference said it will work to try to reschedule the games.
Charleston (5-8, 3-3) next is scheduled to host Towson on Feb. 6.
--Field Level Media
