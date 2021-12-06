Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

ESPN and NFL Network reported that the move was prompted by a positive test.

"He's day-to-day right now," Chargers coach Brandon Staley told reporters, "and hopefully we'll have some good news on him in the next few days."

Allen is coming off a two-touchdown performance in a 41-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

The veteran receiver has 86 receptions this season, tied for second-most in the NFL. He leads the Chargers (7-5) with 929 receiving yards and has four touchdowns.

Allen could return from the list in time for this Sunday's game against the New York Giants (4-8) if he is vaccinated, returns two negative tests 24 hours apart and is asymptomatic for 48 hours.

--Field Level Media

