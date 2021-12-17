Sorry, an error occurred.
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. is expected to go home Friday after spending the night in the hospital with a concussion.
Parham stayed overnight at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for observation following a scary fall in the first quarter of Thursday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
"He is resting comfortably, alert and will likely be discharged from the hospital later today," the team wrote in a Twitter post on Friday.
Parham, 24, left the field on a stretcher after tumbling on his head trying to make a touchdown catch at the 13:27 mark of the first quarter.
He did not have a reception in the 34-28 overtime loss. He has 20 catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games (nine starts) this season, his second in the NFL.
--Field Level Media
