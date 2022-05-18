The Los Angeles Chargers signed veteran defensive lineman Morgan Fox on Wednesday, agent David Canter declared via social media.

Fox, 27, played in all 17 games (nine starts) for the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and posted 34 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

He spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams after going undrafted in 2016.

Current Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was Fox's defensive coordinator with the Rams in 2020.

Fox has 12 sacks, 24 quarterback hits, 103 tackles and four fumble recoveries in 69 career games (15 starts).

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In