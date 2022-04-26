The Los Angeles Chargers said Tuesday that they have signed center/guard Will Clapp.

No terms of the deal were revealed by the club.

Clapp, 26, spent four NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints and played in 34 games, making seven starts. Last season, Clapp started three of nine games played.

Clapp was a seventh-round pick out of LSU in the 2018 NFL draft.

--Field Level Media

