The Los Angeles Chargers signed first-round draft pick Zion Johnson to his four-year rookie contract on Friday.

Johnson's deal is reportedly worth $14.75 million and includes a $7.9 million signing bonus.

The 6-foot-3, 316-pound guard from Boston College was the No. 17 overall pick in last month's draft.

Johnson, 22, earned All-American and All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors last season.

Projected to start at right guard with the Chargers, he allowed just one sack in 2,288 career snaps at Boston College.

--Field Level Media

