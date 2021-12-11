Sorry, an error occurred.
The Los Angeles Chargers activated receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. from the COVID-19 list on Saturday.
The two players were placed on the list Wednesday, two days after receiver Keenan Allen went on the same list. Allen will miss Sunday's home game against the New York Giants.
The Chargers also added safety Derwin James (hamstring) to the injured list, labeling him as questionable for Sunday's game.
Also, linebacker Kyler Fackrell, who underwent a procedure on his knee earlier in the week, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Williams has a caught a career-best 55 passes in 12 games (10 starts) this season. He has 854 yards and seven touchdowns.
Harris has one interception and 26 tackles in nine games (seven starts) this season.
Allen is missing his first game of the season. He leads the Chargers with 86 catches for 929 yards. Allen has four touchdown receptions.
James has a team-leading 100 tackles in 12 games. He also has three forced fumbles, two interceptions and two sacks.
Fackrell has 15 tackles and three sacks in 12 games (one start).
--Field Level Media
