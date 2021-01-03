Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was ruled out late in the first half on Sunday after suffering a concussion following a collision with Kansas City Chiefs defender Juan Thornhill.
Thornhill was flagged for a personal foul on the hit.
Ekeler caught six first-half passes for 33 yards and one touchdown, while adding 18 yards on seven carries as the Chargers gained a 24-14 halftime advantage.
--Field Level Media
