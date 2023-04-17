Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is a passive observer as his team goes through voluntary offseason workouts.
Herbert was on the field with teammates Monday but largely took in the workout as a bystander. He's recovering from surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder.
Head coach Brandon Staley said Herbert's status for offseason team activities will be "up in the air" while the team monitors his progress.
"We're going to listen to the doctors, and I know he's making progress," Staley said, "Again, we'll have those updates as we get closer to practice time."
Herbert, 25, was not listed on the injury report before the wild-card playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
General manager Tom Telesco said in February the Chargers are approaching contract talks with Herbert as a "good problem to have."
The No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert is scheduled to make $8.45 million in 2023 and is eligible for a fifth-year option at a value of $29.5 million for next season.
"You have a franchise quarterback that's now moving into a franchise veteran quarterback. There's a lot of good things that come with that," Telesco said.
The QB market remains on a constantly forward trajectory with the five-year, $255-million deal between the Eagles and Jalen Hurts standing as the latest benchmark.
