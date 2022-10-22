The Los Angeles Chargers placed running back Josh Kelley on injured reserve Saturday due to a knee injury.
Kelley injured the knee during Monday night's 19-16 overtime win over the Denver Broncos. The initial timetable was that he would miss two to four weeks.
Kelley must miss four games before he can be activated from IR.
The former UCLA standout has rushed for 104 yards and one touchdown in six games this season. Overall, he has 560 rushing yards and three scores in 30 NFL games.
The Chargers also signed receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad.
Bandy has three receptions for 53 yards this season. He was a two-time FCS All-American while starring for the University of San Diego and set a school record with 1,698 receiving yards in 2018.
Bertolet is being promoted to fill in for kicker Dustin Hopkins, who will miss two to four weeks with a strained right hamstring after being injured against the Broncos.
Bertolet kicked for the Chargers in Week 5 while Hopkins was out with a quadriceps injury in his right leg. He made three field goals and three extra points in a 30-28 win over the Cleveland Browns.
--Field Level Media
