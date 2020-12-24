The Los Angeles Chargers placed tight end Hunter Henry on the reserve/COVID-19 list, coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday.
Lynn didn't divulge whether Henry tested positive or was placed on the list due to contact tracing. Henry missed practice Wednesday due to what the team termed an illness.
Henry ranks second on the Chargers with 60 receptions and 613 yards. He is tied for second with four touchdown passes.
Donald Parham will start in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos if Henry can't play. Parham, a rookie, has five catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games (three starts) this season.
Star wideout Keenan Allen (hamstring) will likely be a game-day decision, according to Lynn. Allen has team-best totals of 100 receptions for 992 yards and eight scores.
Allen, a four-time Pro Bowler, is closing in on his fifth career 1,000-yard season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.