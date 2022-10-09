Austin Ekeler rushed for 173 yards with a touchdown and the visiting Los Angeles Chargers held on for a 30-28 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Cleveland kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left as Los Angeles sealed the victory despite turning the ball over on downs near midfield with just over a minute remaining.
Justin Herbert completed 22 of 34 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown, and Mike Williams caught 10 passes for 134 yards for the Chargers (3-2), who climbed out of an early 14-0 deficit.
Cleveland running back Nick Chubb surpassed 100 rushing yards for the fourth time in five games. He finished with 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Browns (2-3).
Chargers kicker Taylor Bertolet kicked his third field goal of the game, a 27-yarder, to give the Chargers a 30-28 lead with 9:29 remaining.
The Chargers went for it on 4th and 2 from the Los Angeles 46 with 1:13 left and Herbert threw incomplete, setting up Cleveland's potential winning field-goal try.
The Browns took a 21-17 lead into the half behind 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Chubb.
Ekeler scored on a 22-yard touchdown run to give the Chargers a 24-21 lead with 10:21 left in the third quarter.
Bertolet's 25-yard field goal stretched the lead to 27-21 with 5:47 left in the third quarter. Bertolet was signed to the practice squad earlier in the week because Dustin Hopkins has a quad injury.
The Browns regainedk the lead 28-27 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Kareem Hunt with 55 seconds left in the third.
Chubb scored on a 41-yard run to give the Browns a 7-0 lead with 12:01 left in the first quarter.
Amari Cooper caught an 11-yard touchdown pass to stretch the lead to 14-0 lead with 4:01 left in the opening quarter.
Chargers backup running back Joshua Kelley scored on a 5-yard run to make it 14-10 with 13:39 left in the first half.
The Chargers then put together a 99-yard drive and took a 17-14 lead on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to Ekeler with 5:51 left in the half.
Chubb came back with a 2-yard touchdown run to move the Browns back in front 21-17 with 2:55 left in the first half.
--Field Level Media
