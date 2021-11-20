Sorry, an error occurred.
The Los Angeles Chargers activated star defensive end Joey Bosa from the COVID-19 list on Saturday, one day before a key home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bosa is expected to play in the Sunday night contest. The three-time Pro Bowler is unvaccinated and went on the COVID-19 list as a close contact.
Bosa has 5.5 sacks in nine games this season and 53 in 72 games over his six NFL seasons.
The Chargers also removed linebacker Drue Tranquill from the COVID-19 list. The third-year pro has 42 tackles in seven games this season.
--Field Level Media
