Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa returned to individual workouts Wednesday after missing last week's game with a concussion, coach Anthony Lynn said.
Bosa remains in the concussion protocol but is progressing toward a return this week when the Chargers (2-6) visit the Miami Dolphins (5-3). He missed the team's 31-26 loss to Las Vegas last Sunday.
Bosa has 17 tackles, 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits in seven games (six starts) this season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection suffered the concussion during a Week 8 loss at Denver.
Lynn said he plans to rest running back Justin Jackson, who hurt his knee against the Raiders.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.