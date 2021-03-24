The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with free-agent linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Wednesday, according to the team.
The terms of the deal were not yet disclosed.
Fackrell spent the 2020 season with the New York Giants, where he recorded four sacks and 34 total tackles in 12 games (nine starts).
The 29-year-old spent his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers as a third-round pick in the 2016 draft out of Utah State.
Fackrell recorded a career-high 10.5 sacks for the Packers in 2018.
He has 145 tackles, 20.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception (which went for a touchdown) in 73 career games (18 starts).
--Field Level Media
