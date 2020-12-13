The Los Angeles Chargers activated running back Justin Jackson from injured reserve on Sunday, just over a month after he was sidelined with a knee injury.
Jackson, 24, has rushed for 185 yards on 45 carries in six games (four starts). He had a career-best 142 yards from scrimmage in the team's 31-30 loss to the Denver Broncos on Nov. 1.
The Chargers (3-9) waived linebacker Asmar Bilal to make room for Jackson on the roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons (4-8).
The team also activated practice squad linebacker B.J. Bello.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.