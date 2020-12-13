The Los Angeles Chargers activated running back Justin Jackson from injured reserve on Sunday, just over a month after he was sidelined with a knee injury.

Jackson, 24, has rushed for 185 yards on 45 carries in six games (four starts). He had a career-best 142 yards from scrimmage in the team's 31-30 loss to the Denver Broncos on Nov. 1.

The Chargers (3-9) waived linebacker Asmar Bilal to make room for Jackson on the roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons (4-8).

The team also activated practice squad linebacker B.J. Bello.

--Field Level Media

