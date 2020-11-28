The Los Angeles Chargers activated running back Austin Ekeler from injured reserve on Saturday.
The 25-year-old has been out since Week 4 due to hamstring and knee injuries. He has rushed for 248 yards and a touchdown and caught 17 passes for 144 yards in four games this season.
Ekeler has gained 3,439 yards from scrimmage and scored 23 touchdowns in 50 games (15 starts) since signing with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Western State in Colorado. He signed a four-year, $24.5 million extension last March.
The Chargers (3-7) made several other moves ahead of Sunday's game at the Buffalo Bills (7-3).
Los Angeles waived defensive end Jessie Lemonier and activated three players from the practice squad for Sunday: linebackers B.J. Bello and Cole Christiansen and nose tackle Breiden Fehoko.
