Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs celebrate after their 50-30 victory over the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan claimed conference championships on Saturday to earn the top seeds in the College Football Playoff semifinals scheduled for New Year's Eve.
In the final rankings and bowl pairings announced Sunday by the selection committee, Georgia (13-0) is headed to the Peach Bowl to play No. 4 Ohio State (11-1). Michigan (13-0) plays No. 3 TCU (12-1) in the other semifinal despite a loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday.
