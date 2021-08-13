CF Montreal announced Friday the team had signed Ivorian midfielder Ismael Kone.
Kone, 19, has trained with the team during the season. Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said they weren't able to sign him until Friday due to "some technicalities in MLS rules."
"Ismael has been training with us since the start of the year and his constant progression has only confirmed the full potential that we see in him since the start," Renard said in a statement. "We're very happy to finally be able to make it official."
Kone had trained with clubs in Belgium before heading to Canada.
