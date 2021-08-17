CF Montreal and former starting goalkeeper Clement Diop agreed to terminate the 27-year-old's contract on Tuesday.

Diop started 30 matches for Montreal over the past three seasons, including 20 last season. He recorded a 1.53 goals-against average and seven shutouts.

The 27-year-old Diop was 2-3-3 with a 1.13 GAA and three shutouts in eight starts this season.

Overall, Diop has played in 47 MLS matches, counting 17 starts for the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2016-17.

Montreal recalled goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois from his loan with Valour FC in the Canadian Premier League. The 20-year-old recorded six shutouts in 11 matches for Valour FC.

Montreal plays at FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night and will be without starting goalkeeper James Pantemis (1.44 GAA) for the third straight game due to health and safety protocols. Sebastian Breza (1.50) started the past two games.

--Field Level Media

