Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.