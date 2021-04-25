Central Michigan quarterback John Keller is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot at a party, police said.
Keller, 20, was shot in the chest after a fight broke out at an off-campus party in Mount Pleasant, Mich., at about 1 a.m. local time Saturday, according to the Isabella County Sheriff's Department.
Keller was transported by helicopter to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, Mich., and is "fighting for his life," according to a GoFundMe page set up by his family to help with medical expenses.
A second person was also wounded during the shooting, according to authorities. No suspects had been identified or apprehended as of Sunday morning.
Keller, of North Canton, Ohio, began his college career at Cincinnati before transferring to Pearl River Community College in Mississippi. He announced his commitment to Central Michigan in January 2020 and sat out last season due to NCAA requirements. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.