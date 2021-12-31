Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas tight end Joel Wilson (83) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington State Cougars in the first half of the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas running back Lew Nichols III (7) runs the ball against the Washington State Cougars defense in the first half of the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas head coach Jim McElwain leads his team out onto the field to face the Washington State Cougars in the first half of the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Fans in the stands during the Washington State Cougars vs Central Michigan Chippewas in the first half of the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Daniel Richardson (10) throws the ball for a touchdown against the Washington State Cougars defense in the first half of the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) is pressured as he tries to throw the ball against the Central Michigan Chippewas defense in the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Daniel Richardson (10) throws the ball against the Washington State Cougars defense in the first half of the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) drops back to pass the ball against the Central Michigan Chippewas defense in the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) is pressured as he tries to throw the ball against the Central Michigan Chippewas defense in the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) drops back to pass the ball against the Central Michigan Chippewas defense in the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 30, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Seen are the helmets from Washington State Cougars and Central Michigan Chippewas for the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas players hold up the Sun Bowl Trophy and celebrate after defeating the Washington State Cougars 24-21 in the 88th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas defensive back Alonzo McCoy (3) and Central Michigan Chippewas wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (88) hold up the Sun Bowl Trophy and celebrate after defeating the Washington State Cougars 24-21 in the 88th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas players hold up the Sun Bowl Trophy and celebrate after defeating the Washington State Cougars 24-21 in the 88th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas defensive back Alonzo McCoy (3) and Central Michigan Chippewas wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (88) hold up the Sun Bowl Trophy and celebrate after defeating the Washington State Cougars 24-21 in the 88th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Washington State football players arrive for the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Washington State football players arrive for the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Washington State football players arrive for the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Washington State football players arrive for the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Washington State football players arrive for the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Washington State football players arrive for the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Washington State football players arrive for the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Lew Nichols III rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown as Central Michigan ended its strange postseason odyssey with a 24-21 Sun Bowl victory against Washington State on a rainy Friday in El Paso, Texas.
Marshall Meeder added three field goals for the Chippewas (9-4), who were originally scheduled to play in the Arizona Bowl until Boise State pulled out Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak. With Miami having to exit the Sun Bowl for the same reason, Central Michigan struck a deal to bus 300-plus miles from Tucson, Ariz., to El Paso to meet the Cougars.
Nichols scored on a 1-yard run with 57 seconds left in the first quarter to give CMU a 13-0 lead. That followed 49- and 52-yard field goals by Meeder.
A 45-yard punt return by Kalil Pimpleton to WSU's 9-yard line set up a 15-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Richardson to tight end Joel Wilson with 1:48 remaining in the second quarter. A two-point conversion gave the Chippewas a 21-0 halftime lead.
The Cougars (7-6), who were without their top two running backs and three starting offensive linemen between opt-outs, transfers and injuries, finally got going late in the third quarter behind backup quarterback Victor Gabalis, who replaced the injured Jayden de Laura at the half.
The Chippewas had a chance to extend their lead in the third, but a red-zone fumble and a missed field goal thwarted drives.
WSU got on the board with 4:02 left in the quarter on a 5-yard run by wide receiver Travell Harris out of the wildcat formation. That came after the Chippewas were called for roughing the passer on an incomplete pass on fourth-and-4 to extend the drive.
Travion Brown's interception gave the Cougars the ball at CMU's 23-yard line. They took advantage, with Gabalis hitting De'Zhaun Stribling on a 5-yard slant on fourth-and-goal to make it 21-14 with 2:24 left in the third.
WSU's Ron Stone Jr. blocked a 25-yard field-goal attempt to keep it a one-score game with 12:40 remaining.
The Cougars were stopped on fourth-and-1 from their own 32 on their next possession and Meeder connected from 43 yards to make it 24-14 with 9:11 left.
Gabalis threw a 13-yard scoring strike to Lincoln Victor to cap the scoring with 3:13 remaining.
