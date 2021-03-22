Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum missed Monday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to illness.
Tatum was on the court during pregame warmups before it was decided he couldn't play.
Tatum scored 23 points in 29 minutes in Sunday night's 112-96 win over the Orlando Magic. The All-Star is averaging 24.9 points and 6.8 rebounds in 37 games this season.
Guard Kemba Walker (knee) also sat out against the Grizzlies due it to being the second contest of a back-to-back.
--Field Level Media
