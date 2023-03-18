Starters Marcus Smart and Al Horford will be among the Boston players sitting out when the Celtics visit the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.
Smart (left hip) and Horford (back) were ruled out Saturday after playing in Friday night's 126-112 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers.
Smart, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, had 15 points, six assists and four steals against Portland. Horford had 12 points and a season-high 10 assists.
Big man Robert Williams III (left hamstring) will miss his eighth straight game and guard Payton Pritchard (left heel) will sit out his sixth in a row.
Guard Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) is slated to return against sitting out Friday. He could be in the starting lineup for the first time this season with Smart sidelined.
Boston resides in second place in the Eastern Conference and is in position to clinch a playoff spot on Saturday.
Utah guard Jordan Clarkson (left hand) is questionable. The Jazz can move back into a play-in spot with a victory.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
A few clouds. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.