Boston Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown will be out of action at least a week because of a right adductor strain, the team said Thursday before its game against the host Brooklyn Nets in New York.
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said that Brown's injury recovery time could be "pretty short" and he would be out "probably a week or two."
The 6-foot-6 Brown is averaging career highs with 27.2 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game, as well as 49.8 percent on field-goal attempts.
Brown, 26, in his seventh season, had told reporters after a season-high 41-point effort in a home win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday that he had injured his groin.
Mazzulla said Brown attempted to warm up to play in Thursday's game but was ruled out, as were teammates Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) and Al Horford (low back stiffness).
Brown has career averages of 17.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, all for the Celtics.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.